WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

