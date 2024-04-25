Banana Gun 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $29.85 or 0.00046272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,617 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,245.04264639 with 2,593,617.2058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 31.10816958 USD and is down -9.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,761,734.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.