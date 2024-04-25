Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 132.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after buying an additional 877,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 42.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 587,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ROL stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

