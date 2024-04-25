SingularityNET Trading Up 11.2% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $937.49 million and $110.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,529.50 or 1.00037220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00099917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.93354078 USD and is down -9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $140,703,569.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

