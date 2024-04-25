Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $10.26 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.26 billion and $1.32 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,569,135,690 coins and its circulating supply is 87,569,130,157 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,574,846,316.98099 with 87,574,843,656.6365 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11401708 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,336,273.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

