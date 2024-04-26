1,000 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,929,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,861,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $6.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.45. 604,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.88 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

