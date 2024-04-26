Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 98,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 60,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,178. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

