Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.56. The company had a trading volume of 395,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.