Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 24,047 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 440,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

