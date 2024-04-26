American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,585,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
