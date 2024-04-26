American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,486,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,585,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

