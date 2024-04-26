B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.82. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.54%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

