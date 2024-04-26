Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 318,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,783. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

