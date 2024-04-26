Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $842,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 403,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,589. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

