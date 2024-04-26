Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,027 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

EQIX traded down $6.74 on Friday, hitting $731.61. The company had a trading volume of 779,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,243. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.61.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.