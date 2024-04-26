Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 129.5% in April

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 1,102,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.39.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
