Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 128,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Biotricity Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

