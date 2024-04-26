Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 115.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSBK

Bogota Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.