Eos Management L.P. Sells 8,962 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eos Management L.P. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 0.9% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,774. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

