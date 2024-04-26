Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.