Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF
The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.
Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.
