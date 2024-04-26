Herold Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.94. 73,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,932. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $896.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

