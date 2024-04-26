KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period.

FLTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,956. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

