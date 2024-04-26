Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 196 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.39. 541,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,134. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $221.31 and a one year high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

