Reliance (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70 to $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.34. Reliance also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.33.

RS traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $290.42. 488,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,402. Reliance has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.41.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

