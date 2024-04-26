Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 712,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

