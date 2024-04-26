VCI Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,292,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,784,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.