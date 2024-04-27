Bank OZK Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $308.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,314. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.66 and its 200 day moving average is $341.94. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $10,592,664. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

