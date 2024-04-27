BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.0 %

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

