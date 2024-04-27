BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the March 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.0 %
BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.
About BOC Hong Kong
Further Reading
