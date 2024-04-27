Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $117.95

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.95 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 130.50 ($1.61). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.61), with a volume of 107,242 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The firm has a market cap of £126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

