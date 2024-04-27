ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $7.21 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $237.75 million and $7.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 991,489,795 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

