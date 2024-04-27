ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $7.21 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $237.75 million and $7.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 991,489,795 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 991,485,405.7371836 with 991,471,564.1765215 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2361995 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,198,415.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
