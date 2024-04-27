Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 5,356,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,076,379. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.