Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.65

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $234.89 million and $28.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.