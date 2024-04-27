Manta Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.99 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $444.32 million and $35.99 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

