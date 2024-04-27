SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of SurgePays stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. SurgePays has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

