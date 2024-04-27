Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in April

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS TORVF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
