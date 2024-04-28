HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,821,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,716. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

