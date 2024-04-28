iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,049. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average is $171.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.