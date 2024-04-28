Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,821 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $182,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,309,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The company has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.