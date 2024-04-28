Monumental Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

