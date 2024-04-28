Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 354,776 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3,612.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.6% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 364,668 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

