JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Reduced by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $56.28. 2,284,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,882. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

