Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,713 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 78,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,744. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $768.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.