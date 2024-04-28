Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Grows By 61.0%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,766,900 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 1,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.1 days.
SKUFF stock remained flat at $20.55 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.
