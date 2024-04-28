Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Grows By 61.0%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,766,900 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 1,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 453.1 days.

SKUFF stock remained flat at $20.55 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

