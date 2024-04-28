SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSP Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

