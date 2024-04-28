Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $3.29 billion and $49.68 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,995 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,544,009 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars.
