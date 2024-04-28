Tangible 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $854.19 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $854.19 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.38156135 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,294.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

