Ultra Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $63.71 million and $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,664.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00755553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00105844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013090 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17411054 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,068,166.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

