LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 95,174 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.18. 1,212,628 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

