Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $971.64 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $971.64 million and approximately $57.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.76 or 0.00011219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,239.01 or 1.00030632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,821,908 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,791,329.62271366 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13003636 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $40,530,049.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

