Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.75

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 5909081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.36.

WEED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

