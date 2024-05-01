Concord Wealth Partners Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 502,376 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

